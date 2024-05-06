Sirens sound throughout Israel in memory of the 6 million Jews killed during the Holocaust

At 10 a.m., Israel paused in solemn remembrance as the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day siren echoed across the nation, honoring the six million Jews who perished at the hands of the Nazis during World War II. The piercing sound brought life to a standstill, with pedestrians freezing in place, buses halting on bustling streets, and cars pulling over on major highways as drivers stepped out to join in the collective moment of reflection.

Following the siren, the official state ceremony commenced at Jerusalem's Yad Vashem, marking Holocaust Martyrs’ and Heroes’ Remembrance Day. Throughout the day, ceremonies were held at memorials nationwide and in schools, ensuring that the memory of the Holocaust remains deeply ingrained in the nation's consciousness.

Prime Minister Netanyahu, reflecting on Holocaust Remembrance Day, emphasized Israel's commitment to overcoming genocidal threats.

The poignant stories of survivors, who lit torches at the national ceremony, serve as a profound reminder of resilience and hope, particularly in the wake of recent tragedies. An empty chair in the front row symbolized the hostages still held in Gaza, underscoring the ongoing struggle for peace and remembrance.