State Archives unveils collection marking 30th anniversary of PM Yitzhak Rabin’s assassination

Israel's State Archives published a rare collection of documents on Monday, marking the 30th anniversary of the assassination of Prime Minister and Defense Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

Under the title "From the Prime Minister's Desk - The Last Year of Yitzhak Rabin's Life," approximately 250 files, containing over 30,000 pages, were unveiled, providing a unique glimpse into Rabin's activities in the last year of his life and the political, public, and personal tension that prevailed in the period leading up to his assassination.

This publication joins the collection of publications on Yitzhak Rabin and his work, including the peace agreement with Jordan (1994), publications on the Oslo Accords, publications on the plan of the American Secretary of State W. Rogers and the end of the War of Attrition, and publications on Yitzhak Rabin and the interim agreement with Egypt in 1975.

The collection includes political documents, statements, diaries, correspondence with leaders and family members, and personal letters from citizens - some enthusiastic supporters of the peace process, others harsh critics. Along with this, threatening letters and protest postcards sent following the Oslo Accords and the withdrawal from the Golan Heights are also revealed.

Among the materials are a government diary from the day of his murder, donations of UNESCO prize money that were dedicated to scholarships, and documentation of government meetings from that year, including the nightly debate held immediately after his murder on the appointment of an acting prime minister.

The collection also presents Rabin's personal side, in the form of personal letters he sent to his wife, Leah, documenting the doubts, fatigue, and heavy responsibility he carried on his shoulders.

In addition, documents from his tenure as Israel's ambassador to Washington from 1968 to 1973 are revealed, including correspondence with Golda Meir and Abba Eban, reflecting the tension and debates surrounding political and security issues - from the struggle at the UN to the purchase of Phantom jets from the United States.

One such personal letter is one Prime Minister Rabin sent as a congratulatory note to Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu in honor of the birth of their son Avner. "Congratulations and best wishes on the birth of the son; may his parents be filled with happiness and contentment, and may he grow up in an era of peace. Yitzhak Rabin, Prime Minister and Minister of Defense," he wrote.