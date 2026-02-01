Tel Aviv: 40,000 people rally against violence in Arab communities

Nearly 40,000 people gathered Saturday evening in Habima Square, Tel Aviv, to protest rising violence in Arab society and what they describe as authorities’ repeated inaction.

The demonstration came just hours after 25-year-old Omar al-Shamali was shot dead in Lod during a family conflict, highlighting the urgent issue protesters aimed to address.

Two others were injured, one seriously. Al-Shamali’s death marks the 27th murder within Israel’s Arab community in 2026 so far, according to citizen monitoring groups. Police said the killing may be linked to an earlier shooting and that the suspect remains at large.

The protest, described as a “march of anger,” directly criticized the Israeli police for failing to protect Arab citizens. Relatives of victims, including the family of Adam al-Rumayel, killed in Rahat, attended.

Former deputy Jamal Zahalka, chairman of the Arab Population Monitoring Committee, denounced a crime wave “fueled by failing government policy” and called for sustained public mobilization until Arab communities can live “without fear or extortion.”

Several protesters shared emotional testimonies. Khitam Abu Fana, whose son Firas was murdered last year, said the violence destroys not just lives but the “sense of security of an entire society,” urging justice not for revenge, but to protect the future.

Political leaders expressed support for the movement. Opposition MP Yoav Segalovitch highlighted the importance of collaboration with Arab representatives and said operational plans exist to combat crime.

Ayman Odeh, leader of Hadash-Ta’al, called the protest “historic” and demanded immediate, decisive action.

The call for equality and safety has also resonated in sports. Football clubs Bnei Sakhnin and Bnei Reina voiced solidarity, emphasizing collective responsibility and the right to security for all.

In a statement, the Initiatives Abraham organization warned that the situation constitutes a “national emergency” and pledged continued mobilization until the value of human life is recognized equally across Israel.