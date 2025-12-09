Tel Aviv begins dismantling Hostage Square as focus shifts to final Gaza captive

On Tuesday, Tel Aviv started dismantling much of the “Hostages’ Square,” a symbolic site that for nearly two years served as the city’s focal point in the campaign for the return of Israelis held in Gaza.

The move reflects a shift in public activity: large Saturday night demonstrations have gradually given way to smaller, coordinated gatherings each Friday, organized in conjunction with the family of Staff Sergeant Ran Gvili, the last Israeli still in captivity.

Several iconic installations will be temporarily preserved, including the symbolic tunnel, the “Hope” sign, Alon Ohel’s piano, and the giant countdown board marking the days since October 7, 2023.

As volunteers from the Hostages’ Families Forum collected signs and posters, passersby continued to stop and play the piano, even as the main stage—once the site of massive crowds, was being taken down.

Dani Bar Giora, Director General of the Forum, described the shift as entering “a new phase.” While the mission is far from over as long as Gvili remains in Gaza, he says the struggle has moved from public protest to ensuring the implementation of agreements for his release.

Volunteers expressed a mixture of nostalgia and hope. Noa, 49, who has participated since the square’s inception, said, “This symbolizes something good. Ran’s family deserves this moment.”

The Tel Aviv–Jaffa municipality, which has supported the square since its creation, confirmed that the site will remain a symbolic landmark until the last hostage is returned.