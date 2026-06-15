Tel Aviv: Facing growing demand, Israel plans largest rehabilitation hospital in its history

Israel's largest rehabilitation hospital is set to be built in Tel Aviv under a $390 million initiative aimed at expanding the country's capacity to treat wounded soldiers, trauma survivors, and an aging population increasingly in need of specialized care.

The project, which will relocate and significantly expand the existing Reuth Rehabilitation Hospital, has received a major boost from the Jusidman Family Charitable Foundation, which is contributing NIS 200 million ($68 million) toward the development of the new Jusidman Rehabilitation Hospital campus.

Planned for the Sde Dov district in northern Tel Aviv, the new facility is expected to open within six years and will replace Reuth's current campus in the Yad Eliyahu neighborhood. Once completed, the hospital will feature approximately 540 beds, making it the largest rehabilitation center in Israel.

The expanded campus will include advanced rehabilitation and geriatric care units, a hydrotherapy pool, specialized trauma services, research and development facilities, outpatient clinics, and extensive green spaces designed to support patient recovery and family wellbeing.

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai described the hospital as a critical investment in Israel's healthcare infrastructure, particularly as demand for rehabilitation services has intensified in the wake of recent conflicts.

"Tel Aviv-Yafo is mobilizing to address rehabilitation needs, which have become increasingly urgent for wounded soldiers, trauma victims, and others seeking a real opportunity to return to an independent and fulfilling life," Huldai said.

"For many years, rehabilitation medicine did not receive the attention it deserved within Israel's healthcare system," said Igal Jusidman, representing the Jusidman Family Charitable Foundation. "Through the Jusidman Rehabilitation Hospital, we hope to contribute to the recovery of those who have defended Israel and paid a heavy personal price in its service."

Professor Nachman Ash, chairman of the Reuth Association and former director-general of Israel's Health Ministry, said the facility would help address rising demand driven by both recent events and demographic trends.

"The hospital already serves patients from across Israel, and thanks to this generous donation, we will be able to significantly increase the number of rehabilitation and geriatric patients treated while substantially improving hospitalization conditions," Ash said, adding that discussions with the Ministries of Health and Finance are ongoing to finalize government support.

Founded 65 years ago and affiliated with Tel Aviv University's Gray Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, Reuth Rehabilitation Hospital currently operates Israel's largest day rehabilitation center and provides specialized services for post-trauma patients, including survivors of the October 7 attacks and veterans of the ongoing conflict.

The Tel Aviv Foundation said the initiative reflects its broader "Hope Strategy," marking the organization's 50th anniversary by focusing on projects designed to strengthen resilience and improve quality of life for residents across the city and beyond.