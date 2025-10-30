Tel Aviv University to honor Einav Zangauker for her efforts to bring hostages home

Tel Aviv University announced it will award an honorary doctorate to Einav Zangauker, the mother of captivity survivor Matan Zangauker, in recognition of her unwavering dedication to the return of Israel’s hostages.

In its decision, the university praised Zangauker’s “uncompromising, courageous, and inspiring struggle” over nearly two years, during which she became one of the most prominent voices for the families of those abducted in Gaza.

Together with other families and the public, she has worked tirelessly to bring home all those kidnapped, both the living and the deceased.

“A few weeks ago, with the return of the twenty remaining hostages who were still alive, Einav was able to hold her son Matan in her arms again, a moment as emotional as any Israel has experienced in years,” the university’s statement said. “But the fight does not end there. Einav continues to work for the return of those who died in captivity.”

The university noted that the honor also symbolizes the national commitment to bring back the bodies of the deceased hostages, particularly IDF officer Hadar Goldin, son of Leah and Professor Simcha Goldin, a longtime member of Tel Aviv University’s faculty.

Since the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023, Zangauker has become, for many Israelis, “a symbol of social solidarity, the sanctity of life, unity, and parenthood,” the statement added.

The award ceremony will take place in May 2026 during Tel Aviv University’s annual Board of Governors meeting, expected to draw more than a thousand attendees. At the same event, Steve Witkoff, one of the key architects of the agreement that secured the release of the hostages, will receive the George S. Wise Medal for his pivotal role in the process.