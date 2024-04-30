Thousands rally in Tel Aviv demanding immediate hostage deal

Thousands of Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv on Monday evening, demanding urgent action from the government to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza.

The demonstrators took to the streets, blocking traffic and igniting fires as they called for immediate action.

Protesters emblazoned "Rafah can wait, they – can't" on the roads, symbolizing their insistence on prioritizing the release of the hostages.

A large bonfire and flares illuminated the scene, as the crowd's fervor intensified.

Scuffles broke out between demonstrators and police on Begin Street, where officers attempted to clear the blockade. Images captured the intensity of the clashes, with protesters defiantly resisting police efforts.

Flash 90

As tensions mounted, some demonstrators marched towards the Ayalon Highway.

Meanwhile, outside the ruling Likud party’s headquarters, police utilized a water cannon to disperse another group of protesters demanding swift action on the hostage issue.

Families of the hostages, alongside their supporters, converged outside the Kirya military headquarters, urging authorities to prioritize negotiations for the safe return of their loved ones.