Three bus accidents in southern Israel leave 32 injured

Southern Israel saw a chaotic morning on Thursday as three separate bus accidents left 32 people injured across the region.

The first incident occurred shortly after 8 a.m. on Route 25 near Nevatim, where a bus collided with a private car. Ten passengers sustained minor injuries, while the car driver, trapped in the vehicle, was rescued and hospitalized in moderate condition.

About an hour later, a second accident on Route 40 near Mitzpe Ramon involved a civilian bus carrying soldiers that overturned on the roadside. Twenty-one people were hurt, including the driver and one other in moderate condition; the rest suffered minor injuries. Traffic was halted in both directions while rescue teams cleared the site.

The third crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on Route 334 near Sderot, when a bus collided with a garbage truck. The bus driver, trapped in his vehicle, was freed by emergency services and treated for minor injuries.

Authorities have launched investigations into the causes of the accidents, which caused major disruptions to traffic in southern Israel.