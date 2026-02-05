Three men shot dead in northern Israel as Arab sector crime soars | LIVE BLOG

Three men shot dead in northern Israel as Arab sector crime soars

Three men in their thirties and fifties were shot dead this morning in the village of Suweid Hamira, in Lower Galilee, in the latest episode of deadly violence. The victims were traveling in a car when they were targeted by gunmen; they tried to flee on foot before being fatally wounded. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene, while a third, evacuated in critical condition to Rambam Hospital, succumbed to his injuries. Police have opened an investigation and are focusing on the possibility of foul play. Since the beginning of the year, 35 people have been killed in violence within Arab society, including eight in the past week alone. These tragedies come after the death of a man in a car explosion in Kiryat Yam and a triple homicide on Tuesday in the Sharon region, linked to a vendetta connected to organized crime.