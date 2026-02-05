Three men shot dead in northern Israel as Arab sector crime soars | LIVE BLOG
The victims were shot dead near while heading to work, 33 people have died due to crime in the irsaeli arab society since the start of 2026
Iran seizes two foreign oil tankers in the Persian Gulf
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) seized two oil tankers operating with foreign crews in the Gulf, accusing them of "fuel smuggling," the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported . Authorities did not specify the ships' flags or the nationalities of the sailors on board. These seizures come amid heightened tensions, following the recent deployment of a naval task force to the region by the United States.
Rafah border crossing: only 25 crossings recorded yesterday in each direction
Only 25 people crossed the Rafah crossing in each direction yesterday, despite the partial reopening hailed as a major step forward in the Gaza ceasefire, a European Union official told The Times of Israel . Among the Gazans who entered Egypt were the sick and wounded accompanied by family members. This number remains far below the permitted quotas, set at 50 daily entries into the Gaza Strip and up to 150 exits into Egypt. All crossings are subject to prior authorization from Egyptian authorities, with names being sent to the Shin Bet for validation. Israel remotely monitors the exits, its agents using facial recognition systems to verify the identity of authorized individuals before the crossing opens
Iranian army spokesperson: Any US war action would engulf the region, American bases from Israel to the Persian Gulf would be vulnerable
Israeli security cabinet is expected to meet today at 4 p.m.
The Israeli security cabinet is scheduled to meet today at 4 p.m. The relatively short notice given to the ministers is unusual. According to reports in the Israeli media, the ministers have not been informed of the meeting's topic.
The UN warns of the continued rise of ISIS
The threat posed by the Islamic State terrorist group has grown stronger and more complex since mid-2025, the UN warned, highlighting the organization's ability to adapt to ensure its survival. Addressing the UN Security Council, Alexander Zuev of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism stated that groups affiliated with the Islamic State are gaining ground in West Africa and the Sahel, while continuing attacks in Iraq and Syria. He also warned of the significant threat posed by the Islamic State Khorasan branch in Afghanistan, which is capable of striking beyond the region. According to the UN, the group's ideology notably inspired a deadly attack on a Jewish Hanukkah celebration in Australia in December, as well as a claimed attack on Niger's main airport and an attack on a Chinese restaurant in Kabul.
Three men shot dead in northern Israel as Arab sector crime soars
Three men in their thirties and fifties were shot dead this morning in the village of Suweid Hamira, in Lower Galilee, in the latest episode of deadly violence. The victims were traveling in a car when they were targeted by gunmen; they tried to flee on foot before being fatally wounded. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene, while a third, evacuated in critical condition to Rambam Hospital, succumbed to his injuries. Police have opened an investigation and are focusing on the possibility of foul play. Since the beginning of the year, 35 people have been killed in violence within Arab society, including eight in the past week alone. These tragedies come after the death of a man in a car explosion in Kiryat Yam and a triple homicide on Tuesday in the Sharon region, linked to a vendetta connected to organized crime.