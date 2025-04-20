Torchbearers for 77th Independence Day ceremony announced

Gazan captivity survivor Emily Damari and Olympic medalist Oren Smadja, who lost his son in battle during the current war in the Gaza Strip, will light a torch on the upcoming Independence Day, Culture Minister Miri Regev announced on Sunday.

Other torchbearers named include Israelis who distinguished themselves during their service for the country, and American conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro, who has stood out for his pro-Israel stance since October 7, 2023. The names of more torchbearers will be announced in the coming days.

Oren Smadja is a former Olympic judoka and coach of the Israeli Judo team who lost his son in the war. He and the others were selected by Regev from the recommended candidates nominated by the public advisory committee, and will light a torch on Mount Herzl on Independence Day.

"Oren is an Israeli champion in the deepest sense of the word," Regev said. "A child from Ofakim who ascended to the highest peaks, won the second Olympic medal in the history of the country, and connected generations of young people to values of perseverance, determination, and love of the people and the land. During Operation Protective Edge, he lost his son Omer, a Givati ​​fighter who fell in Gaza. Out of the immense pain, Oren cultivated exceptional strengths with which he led as the coach of the Israeli team, the blue and white Judo delegation, to record achievements at the Paris Olympics. Both on the Judo mat and off it, Oren serves as a model of inspiration and a source of hope for the whole country."

Flash90

Damari, a 28-year-old survivor who was kidnapped by Gazan terrorists on October 7, was called "an exceptional Israeli heroine who has entered all our hearts and has become a symbol of inspiration and victory" by Regev. "Her steadfast stand against the hardships of captivity and the incredible resilience she demonstrated upon her return are a moving testament to the strength of the Israeli spirit and the pulsing hope within it. The choice of Emily represents the enormous appreciation we feel for the bravery of the captive survivors and our commitment to quickly returning all 59 of our brothers and sisters who are still being held in the Gaza Strip."

IDF Spokesperson's unit

During Damari's kidnapping, she was shot at close range, causing her to lose two fingers on her hand and suffering injuries to her leg. Emily returned to Israel after 471 days in Gaza. Since her return, she has not stopped working to bring all the kidnapped home. "Thank you for the privilege, I have no words to explain the excitement," she said after hearing about her selection

IDF Spokesperson's unit

Lieutenant Colonel Faiz Fares, a resident of Hurfeish in northern Israel and a member of the Druze community, stood with his soldiers on October 7 and joined a special forces unit that fought hard in Kibbutz Re'im. Among his actions was rescuing civilians under fire. Since then, he has continued to take an active part in the war. Recently, Fares was promoted and appointed as commander of the Ephraim Brigade.

IDF Spokesperson's unit

Lieutenant Colonel (Res.) Hagit Alon Ahrar reported to duty on October 7, like so many other Israelis. She lost her son Amit after a Hezbollah drone crashed and exploded in the Golani Infantry Brigade training base. Despite the pain, Hagit continues her reserve service to this day.

Ben Shapiro, the Jewish American political pundit, has demonstrated his support for Israel since the beginning of the war. Regev said that he was chosen as an expression of "gratitude that Israeli society feels for him for his determination to lead the advocacy efforts against all those wishing to harm the state."

Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool

Despite his support for Israel, his conservative and religious stances on abortion and LGBTQ issues stirred controversy among women's groups, who issued statements protesting his inclusion.

Each year, the much-watched ceremony is conducted to mark the transition between Memorial Day and Independence Day, with the 12 torchbearers symbolizing the 12 tribes of Israel.