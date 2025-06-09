New Israeli airline 'Tos' set to shake up industry, lower ticket prices

A former European airline is officially entering Israel’s aviation market, a move expected to bring increased competition and potentially lower ticket prices for travelers.

The airline, called Tos, has been granted a commercial license by Israel’s Civil Aviation Authority, allowing it to operate as an Israeli carrier.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev signed off on the license after Tos met all regulatory requirements.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, the entry of Tos is expected to help stabilize the aviation industry, strengthen Israel’s air travel independence, and enhance service availability during emergencies or geopolitical crises—when foreign airlines often halt operations.

Regev described the development as “consumer and strategic news,” noting that an expanded Israeli airline fleet could help secure continuous air travel for citizens, regardless of the security situation. She emphasized that the presence of another local airline increases destination options and is likely to push prices down due to greater market competition.

Tos will now join El Al, Israir, Arkia, and Air Haifa as part of Israel’s national aviation roster. Its operations, previously focused on Europe, will soon expand to new routes under its updated commercial status.

Director General of the Ministry of Transportation, Moshe Ben Zaken, also welcomed the announcement, framing it as part of a broader effort to reduce the cost of living while maintaining high safety and service standards. He said the move reflects the ministry’s commitment to increasing consumer options and creating a more resilient Israeli aviation sector.

The approval of Tos comes at a time when the global aviation industry is still recovering from pandemic-related disruptions and coping with increased fuel costs. The Israeli government is betting that more local competition will ultimately lead to better services and more affordable flights for travelers in and out of the country.