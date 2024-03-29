U.S. says Israeli banks don’t have to close accounts of sanctioned settlers - report

The United States Department of the Treasury issued a clarification letter saying Israeli banks do not have to close accounts of the settlers targeted by the U.S. sanctions, an Israeli official told The Times of Israel.

Officials in Washington told the Israeli Finance Ministry that the sanctions against violent settlers "are not intended to compel Israeli banks to close the accounts of targeted individuals," read the report.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

The clarification comes after Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich condemned the move by some of the major Israeli banks, that denied the sanctioned individuals access to their assets. Smotrich has threatened to paralyze Palestinian Authority's (PA) economy via banking activities.

According to Israeli media reports, those included in the sanctions lists have no assets abroad and all their financial activities are based in Israel.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

At the same time, it is emphasized in the letter that financial transactions related to the actions that caused the imposition of sanctions are prohibited.

In the coming days, Israel's Ministry of Finance is set to hold a meeting regarding the practical application of the letter received.