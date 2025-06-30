Ukrainian girl in Israel to treat cancer laid to rest after killed by Iranian missile

Recommended -

Seven-year-old cancer patient Nastya Buryk was laid to rest on Monday after being killed in an Iranian missile attack in the 12-day war between Israel and the Islamic regime in Tehran.

Nastya died along with mother Mariya, grandmother Olena, 12-year-old cousin Konstantin, and and 14-year-old cousin Ilya, all of whom were staying in Bat Yam, Israel, to accompany the girl as she sought to cure her leukemia through a series of treatments, funded by Ukrainian charity Chance4Life.

The Buryk family discovered that Nastya was sick three years ago, just months after her father, Artyom, had enlisted in the Ukrainian military as a paratrooper.

"With immense pain and terrible shock, I would like to send you, on behalf of the entire State of Israel, words of condolences for the terrible tragedy that befell you and your family, when in the murderous missile attack launched from Iran directly into a civilian residential neighborhood" President Isaac Herzog wrote in a letter to him. "Amid the difficult war we are waging against the axis of evil led by the Iranian ayatollah regime, all your loved ones were taken from you in one fell swoop."

"I pray and hope that you will find comfort and be able to rise from the depths of this terrible pit of grief," Herzog continued, "that the terrible wars in your country and ours will soon come to an end - with the victory of good and the elimination of evil; and that you will know no more sorrow."