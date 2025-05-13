Ultra-Orthodox parties threaten to withdraw from coalition over IDF draft

After the announcement that the IDF will begin to enforce punishments against draft evaders, ultra-Orthodox parties in the coalition threatened to topple the government on Tuesday.

The military began an operation to apprehend draft dodgers, which the parties called "extremely serious." This comes as the government has been unable to pass a draft law granting the sector exemption from military service, a policy implemented for decades despite criticism. During the current war and the heavy burden on reservists and the economy, the policy was placed under further scrutiny and deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.

The ultra-Orthodox parties have contacted the Defense Ministry about the implications of the IDF operation.

This is the first such enforcement by the IDF, i24NEWS learned on Tuesay, with the operation expected to last several days across the country.

The IDF has not launched any widespread operations against deserters due to a manpower shortage. The military police, trained for such operations, are needed to guard Palestinian security prisoners.

The IDF spokesperson's unit stated that "operations are being carried out to capture deserters in tandem with drafts on a routine basis. Yesterday, an operation took place alongside the recruitment cycles as was done in the past, evenly for all sectors and for anyone who did not appear as required." In addition, it was noted that "The Chief of Staff [Eyal Zamir] instructed his commanders to formulate and present him a plan on the matter, which is currently in preparation stages."

The operation on Monday night targeted 36 deserters from across the country, initially by locating and making contact, and then physically arresting the deserters. Informed sources said that the numbers are very low, and not even worthy of being called operations.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid of Yesh Atid responded, saying that "the military police doesn't 'arrest the ultra-Orthodox,' it arrests young Israelis who received a recruitment order during war and did not show up at the recruiting office to enlist for the defense of the country." The leader of the Democrats Party, Yair Golan, wrote on X that "the law is the law. The draft is the draft, and equality is equality. Do not stop, draft everyone."

In this context, the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee in the Knesset (Israeli parliament) approved on Tuesday the mobilization of more reservists. The approval, which failied in the committee the day before due to resistance by the Opposition, was barely approved. This comes thanks to the support of a Knesset member from the ultra-Orthodox parties who voted, even though his party is boycotting votes with the coalition over the lack of progress in passing a conscription law that grants the sector exemption.