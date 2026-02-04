Ultra-Orthodox protests disrupt IDF recruitment across Israel

Since Wednesday morning, an illegal ultra-Orthodox protest has been underway near the IDF recruitment office on Yaakov Dori Street in Kiryat Ono, opposing a recruitment day for ultra-Orthodox youths. Some protesters attempted to block traffic and even lay on the road, creating a safety hazard.

Israel Police responded with reinforced units, removed blocking vehicles, and arrested one individual for public disturbance. Officers are also directing traffic and ensuring recruits can reach the office while maintaining order.

Meanwhile, dozens of extremist ultra-Orthodox protesters gathered in Jerusalem outside the recruitment office on Rashi Street and near Ammunition Hill. No unusual incidents have been reported so far, though large police deployments remain in place to prevent disturbances.

The police stressed they will not tolerate road blockages or threats to public safety and warned that any attempts to disrupt traffic or endanger the public will be met with strict enforcement, including additional arrests.