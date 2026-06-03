United Hatzalah launches nationwide adrenaline initiative after historic health ministry approval

United Hatzalah has launched a nationwide initiative to equip volunteer first responders with newly approved adrenaline kits for treating severe allergic reactions and anaphylactic emergencies, following a historic amendment by Israel's Ministry of Health.

The amendment allows trained emergency medical responders to administer adrenaline using specially designed kits rather than relying exclusively on EpiPen auto injectors. The new kits offer a significantly more affordable alternative, enabling organizations to equip greater numbers of responders while reducing costs associated with expired equipment and replacements.

The first phase of the rollout took place in Modi'in, where more than 40 United Hatzalah volunteers completed the certification process and received the new kits, becoming the first responders in the country to do so. To support the expansion, the organization has already certified more than 60 specialized adrenaline instructors who will travel across the country to train and equip volunteers in local branches.

United Hatzalah ultimately plans to train approximately 10,000 volunteer medics nationwide, giving them the ability to provide rapid treatment to patients experiencing life-threatening allergic reactions in the critical minutes before hospital arrival.

"This initiative represents a major advancement in emergency medicine and public health preparedness," said Dr. Noam Igra, Head of the Medical Division at United Hatzalah. "We are proud to help bring advanced, accessible emergency care to communities throughout the country."

Dr. Igra credited the organization's Medical Division, logistics, and procurement teams for making the initiative possible.