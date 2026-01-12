Violence committed by Ultra-Orthodox Jews during a Hashmonaim Brigade conference in Bnei Brak

Violent incidents broke out on Sunday evening in Bnei Brak, on the sidelines of a conference organized by the Hashmonaim Ultra-Orthodox Brigade of the IDF in honor of the parents of recruits. Around a hundred Haredi extremists attempted to force their way into the event, prompting police intervention.

According to the authorities, protesters stormed the room where dozens of soldiers’ fathers were present, disrupting the conference and physically assaulting soldiers as well as brigade officers. A rabbi responsible for teaching Torah to Ultra-Orthodox soldiers was violently attacked: beaten, struck on the back, and partially undressed, he lost consciousness and had to receive medical care. Several soldiers were also examined by medical teams.

The commander of the Hashmonaim Brigade, Colonel Avinoam Emuna, as well as Major General Elhanan Wasserman, who is in charge of recruitment, had to be evacuated under police protection.

In a statement, an IDF spokesperson confirmed that "several demonstrators stormed the conference with the intention of disrupting it and behaved violently toward soldiers and commanders." The army strongly condemned these acts, specifying that the event ended after the quick intervention of the police.

Political reactions were swift. The chairman of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, Avigdor Lieberman, denounced an "ideological attack against IDF soldiers," calling on the authorities to strictly enforce the law. "Anyone who attacks a soldier must be severely punished," he said.

David David Leybel president of the Achvat Torah network and one of the founders of the brigade's Haredi division, also condemned the violence, calling the attackers "thugs" who "have no share in the Torah." He expressed his support for the soldiers and called for preserving the world of Torah "through building and kindness, not through violence."

Gadi Eisenkot, former Chief of Staff and leader of the Yashar party, denounced "a new red line crossed," calling for those responsible to be brought to justice. He also urged the government and the leaders of the Ultra-Orthodox parties to unequivocally condemn this violence.

These events are part of a broader context of tensions related to the arrest of several yeshiva students suspected of desertion. Earlier in the day, Ultra-Orthodox demonstrations took place in Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh. Highway 38 was blocked in both directions, as were several major routes in the capital, leading to clashes with law enforcement.

The police stated that dozens of protesters had refused to comply with orders to clear the roads, necessitating the intervention of the Border Guard to disperse the gatherings.

The recent arrest of Meir Yona, detained for the second time in five months, served as the trigger for these mobilizations. In total, 19 young Ultra-Orthodox men are currently being held in military prisons.