Arab sector violence: 20-year-old murdered in the Negev, 2 cousins arrested

Violence in the Arab community: Ayyub Abu Mutsalakh, a 20-year-old young man, was murdered Saturday night during a family gathering after a conflict broke out between cousins in Segev Shalom near Be'er Sheva.

During the events, the victim was stabbed and evacuated to Soroka Hospital in critical condition, suffering from penetrating injuries.

Magen David Adom medics Walid Gargui and Yasser Abu Ragila, who arrived at the scene, said, "When we arrived at the location, we saw a young man in his 20s who was unconscious, without a pulse, and not breathing, with severe penetrating injuries to his body. We provided him with life-saving medical treatment, including prolonged resuscitation efforts, and evacuated him to the hospital in critical condition while we were fighting for his life."

A preliminary police investigation revealed that during a family gathering at the compound, a dispute broke out between cousins, teenagers in their teens, which escalated into violence and a fatal stabbing.

Two suspects from the family were arrested, also for tampering with the scene, and the search for additional suspects continues while the investigation of the incident is ongoing.