Wave of gun violence claims four lives across Israel

Three men were killed by gunfire overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday in the northern Israeli city of Shefa-Amr, emergency services and police said.

Paramedics from Magen David Adom who were called to the scene found the victims unresponsive, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Despite medical checks, the teams were forced to pronounce all three dead at the location. No further details about the victims were immediately released.

“We arrived with large medical forces and found three men without signs of life,” said MDA medic Bilal Khatib and paramedic Fadi Tantouri in a joint statement.

“They had no pulse and were not breathing, and after examinations we had no choice but to declare their deaths at the scene.”

Police deployed substantial forces to the area, cordoned off the site, and began searching for those responsible. Authorities said the shooting is suspected to be a criminal act, and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances.

In a separate incident, a young man was fatally shot in Ar’ara in the Negev. The victim, Mahmoud Gasser Abu Arar, a medical student studying in Georgia, was in his twenties and had arrived in Israel just one day earlier to visit family. The killing is believed to be connected to an ongoing family dispute.

Abu Arar was evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, where doctors pronounced him dead. Police later arrested ten suspects following a pursuit, as investigations into the incident continue.