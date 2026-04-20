What to expect: Israel to mark Memorial day with ceremonies and sirens

Israel officially enters a period of deep national mourning on the evening of Monday, April 20, 2026, to observe Memorial Day for Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Attacks.

This year, which marks 5786 on the Hebrew calendar, sees the country pause in solemn reflection before transitioning into the celebrations of Independence Day.

The commemorations begin in the late afternoon on Monday at 4:00 PM with a dedicated ceremony at the Yad Labanim House in Jerusalem, focusing on the bereaved families of the fallen.

As evening falls at 8:00 PM, a one-minute siren will echo across the nation, signaling a total standstill and the formal opening of Memorial Day. This is immediately followed by the central national ceremony at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, held in the presence of the President, the Minister of Defense, and the IDF Chief of Staff.

The observances continue into Tuesday, April 21, starting at 8:30 AM at the National Hall of Remembrance on Mount Herzl, where the names of those who died for the state are read aloud. At 9:30 AM, the focus shifts to the police section of the Mount Herzl military cemetery for a specific tribute to officers who fell in the line of duty, attended by the Police Commissioner-General and the Minister of National Security.

The day’s somber peak occurs at 11:00 AM, when a second, two-minute siren sounds nationwide, marking the commencement of official memorial services at military cemeteries throughout Israel. The main state ceremony takes place simultaneously at the National Hall of Remembrance on Mount Herzl. These proceedings represent the final high point of national mourning before the country moves from the sorrow of loss to the festivities of its independence.