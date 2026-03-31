Wizz Air extends flight cancellations to and from Israel

Following the war with Iran, low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced Tuesday it is extending the suspension of its flights to and from Israel until April 20.

Several other international airlines have also prolonged their cancellations. Delta Air Lines said it will not resume service to Israel until May 31, while United Airlines extended its suspension through June 15. easyJet announced it will not return to Israel until at least the end of October.

Meanwhile, Israeli carrier Arkia said it will halt flights from Aqaba Airport, which had been used as an alternative gateway to Ben Gurion Airport. The decision follows a significant policy shift by Jordanian authorities affecting flight operations from the country.

Under the new regulations, Arkia said it can no longer operate long-haul flights from Jordan using aircraft leased from European companies. The policy effectively bars European-registered aircraft from departing Jordan on long-haul routes, while allowing such operations only for Jordanian or locally registered carriers.