Yom Hazikaron ceremonies held across Israel in memory of fallen heroes

Israel honors the memory of its fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism on Wednesday with a series of official ceremonies marking Yom HaZikaron, Israel's Memorial Day.

Starting at 8:30 am this morning, a solemn ceremony will begin at the National Memorial Hall for the Fallen of Israel's Wars on Mount Herzl, with the reading of the names of the deceased.

At exactly 11:00 am, a siren will sound for two minutes throughout the entire country. This moment of national reflection will be followed by commemorative ceremonies in Israel's military cemeteries.

The main official ceremony will be held at Mount Herzl Memorial Hall in the presence of the highest state authorities, defense officials, and representatives of the IDF.

The victims of terrorism will be honored at a special ceremony scheduled at 1:00 pm.

At 4:00 pm, Acre's Underground Prisoners Museum will host the state commemorative ceremony for those who died while struggling against the British and Ottoman empires in the early 20th century. At 4:30 pm, Yad Labanim in Jerusalem will hold a ceremony to pay tribute to the victims of the ongoing war and the terrorist rampage on October 7, 2023.

The day will culminate at 7:45 pm with the traditional torch lighting ceremony on Mount Herzl, symbolically marking the transition between Memorial Day and the celebrations of the 77th Independence Day.