Yoseph Haddad of i24NEWS chosen to light Independence Day beacon

i24NEWS Digital Team member Yoseph Haddad has been selected as a representative of the Israeli Advocacy Front to raise one of the twelve beacons of heroism on Mount Herzl this Independence Day.

"This is a profound honor and a testament to the strength of our nation's spirit," expressed Haddad. "I see this as an opportunity to showcase the unity and shared values that define Israeli society."

i24NEWS congratulates Yoseph Haddad, from the i24NEWS Digital team, for being selected as one of the torch lighters in Israel’s Independence Day ceremony.

This decision comes as Israel grapples with the aftermath of the October 7th massacre and ongoing war in Gaza. Amidst coordinated media assaults and misinformation campaigns aimed at delegitimizing Israel, individuals like Haddad have stood up to defend their homeland.

Yoseph Haddad, a combat veteran from an Arab Christian family in Haifa, volunteered for IDF service and was seriously injured during the Second Lebanon War. Following his recovery, he dedicated himself to promoting Israel's image globally and fostering unity between Jews and Arabs.

Since the onset of the Iron Swords War on October 7, 2023, Haddad has spearheaded an extensive social media campaign in support of Israel, exposing the atrocities committed by Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

"My mission is to show the world the true face of Israeli society—a society grounded in peace, morality, and compassion," he affirmed.

Haddad will be joined to light the beacons with members of Israel's security apparatus, including the IDF and Shin Bet, first responders, and other distinguished persons.

Minister of Transportation Miri Regev endorsed the selection of Haddad, recognizing his unwavering commitment to defending Israel's reputation.