Israeli takes gold at World Para Taekwondo Championships

Assaf Yasur lost both of arms at the age of 13 after grabbing onto a high-voltage cable

Israeli competitor Assaf Yasur won the gold medal on Saturday at the World Para Taekwondo Championships held in Istanbul, Turkey.

The 19-year-old amputee, who lost both of his arms below the elbow six years ago, beat his Turkish rival Qli Can Ozcan in the Men’s under-127 pound weight category.

“I still haven’t absorbed it,” Yasur said after his victory, The Times of Israel (ToI) reported.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1469767662100168707 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Yasur faced five different competitors during the day on his way to the final, defeating the European champion in the semi-final.

“I am happy, and I am the happiest person for the path I chose, for the medal, and for this crazy day,” he added.

Israel’s Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper congratulated Yasur, referring to the taekwondo fighter as “a wonderful young man for whom the sky is the limit.”

Noa Shmida, secretary-general of the Israel Taekwondo Federation, told Channel 12 News that “Assaf has been identified by the Taekwondo Federation as having huge potential for medals in the major competitions, world championships, and the Paralympic Games in Paris.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1469942221419991040 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

When 13-years-old, Yasur chased after a soccer ball that was kicked into an electric company’s installation in northern Israel.

As he climbed back out, he lost his footing and grabbed a high-voltage cable, resulting in injuries that required both arms to be amputated, ToI reported.

After his story was covered, members of the public raised some $250m for him to be fitted with prosthetic bionic arms that he controls via brain signals.