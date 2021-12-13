The 2022 Beijing Olympics Alpine Skiing competition will be held in the Yanqing District of China in February

A family of Israeli skiers is kicking their training into high gear as a brother and sister, both solo competitors, are coached by their father in preparation for the Beijing Olympics set to begin in less than two months.

“We train from eight in the morning to 12 [PM]. This is the daily routine,” father and coach Peter Szollos told i24NEWS from Austria.

Both of the children won medals around the world in youth events, and are now proud to represent Israel on the slopes of China.

Peter works with two other coaches so that he can step away as an authority figure and be more of a supportive father figure to his children.

“He’s left most of the coaching to my new coach, so he’s mostly more on the dad side now,” Noa Szollos, daughter of Peter and youth Olympic silver and bronze medalist, told i24NEWS.

“We’ve been training really hard… I’m hoping to maybe get into the top 30,” she added.

The 2022 Beijing Olympics Alpine Skiing competition will be held at the Xiaohaituo Alpine Skiing Field in the Yanqing District, China in February.

Benjamin Szollos, who reached 21st place in the 2021 World Ski Championships in Italy, explained to i24NEWS how fellow skiers are surprised when he goes “down the slopes.”

“They don’t count on somebody coming from Israel. But that just makes it more fun for me.”

“I've been in ski racing for a lot of years, I know who the guys are who I can compete with, and what I can accomplish, and I just want to do my best,” he said.