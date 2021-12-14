Beitar Jerusalem owner freed to house arrest on $22 million bail

Moshe Hogeg arrested over alleged fraud involving cryptocurrency, as well as alleged sex crimes

Moshe Hogeg, owner of the Beitar Jerusalem soccer team, was released to house arrest on Tuesday after a month of detention following his arrest.

Hogeg was arrested over alleged fraud involving cryptocurrency, as well as alleged sex crimes.

He was ordered to deposit bail of roughly $3.1 million while guaranteeing another $6.2m in order to be released from detention. His wife and sister-in-law each had to guarantee another $6.3m.

Hogeg went in for several hours of questioning at the police force's serious crime unit immediately after his release.

His attorneys said in a statement that Hogeg did not act in a criminal manner.

“Moshe Hogg fully cooperated and gave his version (of events) to the investigation,” they said in a statement, according to The Times of Israel.

“There is a big gap between the serious suspicions at the beginning of the affair and the facts that have become clearer as the days go by. We are convinced that at the end of the investigation and after its completion, it will become clear that there was no criminality in Mr. Hogeg’s actions.”

A senior official in the unit told Ynet that suspicions against Hogeg are only getting stronger.

According to the source via Ynet, Hogeg's release was expected for some time and this does not indicate difficulties in the investigation.