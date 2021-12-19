Israeli swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko wins 2nd gold in Abu Dhabi

Sets new Israeli record in the 100-meter individual medley with a time of 57.80 seconds

Israel's Anastasia Gorbenko on Sunday won her second gold medal at the World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi, setting a new Israeli record by finishing the 100-meter individual medley in 57.80 seconds.

France's Brill Gastaldello finished in second place and Russia's Maria Kamaneva placed third.

Gorbenko on Friday won the gold medal in the women's 50-meter breaststroke at the tournament taking place in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

In her victory speech Friday, the 18-year-old highlighted the fact that the achievement comes on the heels of the historic peace agreement between Israel and the UAE.

Friday's result represented the first victory by an Israeli swimmer at the Short Course Championships.

The 29.34-second finish in the breaststroke was also an Israeli record.

Gorbenko returns to the pool Sunday evening for the 100-meter breaststroke race.