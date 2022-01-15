Israel: 125-hour carp fishing championship

Competitors fished for five straight days and nights on the beaches of the Sea of Galilee

Last week the International Carp Fishing Competition took place on the Sea of Galilee in northern Israel, where competitors fished for 125 consecutive hours.

For five days and nights, fishing teams competed to either catch the most carp or the largest one, chasing the record of 37 pounds.

“Luck matters, like receiving a good location during the draw. Upwind, there is more movement. Downwind, less,” president of the IsraFish Association Andrei Mazlin told i24NEWS.

Casting huge fishing rods from day to nightfall, the fishers used their own recipes for bait - tiger nuts, paprika, corn, chickpeas, and steak were among the used ingredients.

“When it smells good, they come running,” Mazlin said.

“Carp are suspicious, that’s why you have so much bait 100 pounds a day,” a competitor said.

Hosted by the Kinneret Cities Association, the competition saw teams of two or three people who were allotted a 60 square meter plot on the beaches of the Sea of Galilee to fish, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Judges considered the size and quality of each caught carp before they were released back into the sea.

The competitors, who were mostly Israelis from the former Soviet Union, fished under strict rules such as no fishing on the water, no feeding the fish, and no drones.

“Carp are one of the smartest fish. She has a good memory, she learns. If she gets caught once with a particular bait, it won't happen again,” Mazlin explained to i24NEWS.

The Druze team ‘Royal Carp’ beat out the other 23 teams with a 16-pound catch.