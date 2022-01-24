Israeli start-up 'Baseline Vision' uses AI to train tennis players

The artificial intelligence analyzes the on-court data and sends it directly to the player's phone

An Israeli start-up called Baseline Vision aims to help tennis players train with groundbreaking camera technology. The CEO, Michael Chojnacki, spoke to i24NEWS about the company and how its system can be used to improve the game.

"What we are trying to do is to bring capabilities that you had for pro players only and bring it to the masses."

The technology can be installed on any court, Chojnacki explained, and the two cameras track and analyze everything that happens on the tennis court in real-time.

"What we bring with that is a few capabilities that are completely going to transform the experience on and off the court."

The artificial intelligence analyzes the on-court data, including speed, stroke placement, play position, and whether the tennis ball is in or out of the court and by how much, which can help in tournaments.

Chojnacki mentioned the importance of these statistics to tennis players and how this AI can help players improve.

"The mind is very based on target when you're learning things, so the fact that you can set up a few targets and see if you achieved them... is very powerful."

Statistics are sent to your phone, providing valuable records of how a person’s tennis playing improved.

"The only thing you have to do when your step on the court... is scan the barcode on the back of the camera, and all the data is going to be on the phone."