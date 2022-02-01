FIFA to probe sexual harassment charges against Israeli soccer coach

Allegations include attempts to coerce women into sex under the threat of their careers being harmed

Israeli soccer coach Avram Grant will be investigated by FIFA over allegations of sexual harassment by multiple women in a report on Sunday.

The program ‘Exposure’ on Israel’s Channel 12 showed a series of interviews with women accusing Grant of making unwanted sexual advances while offering to help them advance in their careers.

Voices of the women were altered and their faces silhouetted to protect their identities.

Grant holds a high status in the international soccer realm, having recently been recognized by FIFA in December, The Times of Israel reported.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1488213227934728196 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“Given the nature of the allegations being made, FIFA’s ethics committee will look into the matter,” FIFA told The Associated Press.

“When it comes to misconduct and abuse in football, we wish to reiterate that FIFA takes any allegations reported to it very seriously.”

The Channel 12 broadcast indicated that Grant attempted to touch and kiss the women against their will, tried to coerce them into sex, and hinted that he could harm their careers if they refused.

Among the women who came forward included a recently released soldier, a fashion model, and a female sports broadcaster who said Grant’s behavior was well-known in the industry.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1488111918057467912 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Grant served as manager of the Chelsea soccer club from 2007 to 2008 and coached the national teams of Israel and Ghana.

In a statement to Channel 12, Grant said: “I never meant to act unfairly or to hurt any woman in any way.”

“Anyone who felt uncomfortable or was hurt by me, I’m sorry for that and apologize from the bottom of my heart.”