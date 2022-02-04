Israel: Beitar Jerusalem soccer team faces bankruptcy crisis

'I've seen a lot of bad times for Beitar, unfortunately, over the years, but nothing has been like this'

The Beitar Jerusalem Israeli soccer team faces an economic crisis as it unilaterally releases players, unsure where to get the funds to continue paying them.

Effi Gorodetzer, co-anchor of the Hapod Al-Hakadur Sports Podcast and life-long sports fan, sat down with i24NEWS to discuss the team and its challenges.

"For right now, I think Moshe Hogeg has finally understood that he is not going to ask for money, but just someone who can fill up the holes that we have now," Gorodetzer commented.

Hogeg, the owner of Beitar Jerusalem, was arrested late last year for alleged sex crimes and cryptocurrency fraud.

"We're talking about 25 to 30 million dollars in debt that the team owes... but also, and this is the biggest problem, all of Hogeg's accounts are confiscated by the police. So he can't use his money to help the team financially."

According to Gorodetzer, salaries have been paid until now due to the donation of three and a half million dollars. However, that can only last several months.

"We're going to go through this every month, trying to figure out how we'll get the stability to finish the season."

When asked if players could potentially strike, Gorodetzer noted that that that is a possibility, yet he believes that he doesn't think it would happen.

"It's definitely hard." He mentioned, coming from the perspective of a fan. "I've seen a lot of bad times for Beitar, unfortunately, over the years, but nothing has been like this, where you don't know what the future's going to hold."