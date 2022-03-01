Israel to host first IRONMAN Middle East Championship

Over two miles swimming in the Sea of Galilee, 112 miles on a bike, and 26 miles on foot

Israel was chosen to host the first-ever IRONMAN Middle East Championship this year, the race organization announced Monday.

The first full-length Ironman Triathlon to take place in the Middle East will kick off on November 25, 2022, in Tiberias of northern Israel, Hebrew-language newspaper Israel Hayom reported.

It will include 75 qualifying spots available for the 2023 IRONMAN World Championship in Hawaii.

Honorary president of the regional race, Sylan Adams, said this year’s event will follow the “success of the IRONMAN 70.3 event last year” and will overlook “the spectacular and historically significant Sea of Galilee.”

The Middle East Championship will take place the same day as IRONMAN 70.3 Tiberias, which was held for the first time in 2021.

"As it is a regional championship, IRONMAN Israel will attract the finest athletes from all across our region and beyond,” Adams continued, Israel Hayom reported.

“We are looking forward to welcoming thousands of athletes from neighboring countries to the beautiful Galilee for what will surely be a historic event.”

IRONMAN described the Tiberias course as “flat and fast.”

The race will start with a 2.36-mile swim in the Sea of Galilee at sunrise, followed by a 112-mile cycling course in two laps.

It will end with a 26-mile foot race for the marathon leg, which will consist of four laps along the western shore of the Galilee from Tiberias to Migdal before reaching the finish line.