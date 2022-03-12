Israel’s first-ever Winter Paralympian hits Beijing slopes

'If more women or religious people want to do sport and be religious, I want to show it’s possible to do that'

Israel’s first-ever Winter Paralympian made history when she hit the slopes of the Beijing Olympics on Friday.

Sheina Vaspi finished 15th out of 22 competitors in the women’s standing giant slalom in alpine skiing.

“I’m very happy and proud to be here and to make history and to represent Israel,” Vaspi said in a video message following her run.

“Please God we’ll meet again in 2026 with much better results.”

Vaspi planned to compete in multiple events at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics, but only took part in the giant slalom after the other event was rescheduled to Saturday - when the Orthodox Jewish skier does not compete due to religious observance.

“Sheina my dear, you made us all happy tonight,” said Eli Birnbaum, chairman of the Israeli Paralympic Committee, The Times of Israel reported.

“We’re so proud of you. You were a pioneer, who proved your talent, determination, value, and courage. You have become a role model and inspiration for so many.”

Vaspi grew up in a Chabad Hasidic family in the northern Israeli town of Yesud HaMa’ala and has never compromised her religion for her competitiveness.

“I think that is what is beautiful about Chabad, that they don’t divide between the two worlds: the spiritual and the physical, the Torah and the outside world,” Vaspi told Haaretz.

The 20-year-old lost her leg in a car accident before beginning her training with the Erez Foundation, an NGO that was founded by Israeli military veterans.

“If more women or religious people want to do sport and be religious, I want to show it’s possible to do that,” Vapsi told NBC Sports after her first giant slalom run.