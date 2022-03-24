Israel: Olympian Linoy Ashram expected to announce retirement in April

'Linoy leaves Israeli sports with a magnificent career and mainly as a model for young girls who play sports'

Israeli Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Linoy Ashram is expected to announce her retirement in an April press conference, according to Israeli media reports published Thursday.

Ashram, 22, is one of Israel's most decorated athletes. A press conference is planned for April 4, where she is expected to announce her retirement from competition officially, Israel's Channel 12 reported.

“Linoy Ashram is an exemplar of Israeli sports who achieved unappreciated accomplishments,” Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper said, according to The Times of Israel.

“Linoy leaves Israeli sports with a magnificent career and mainly as a model for young girls who play sports and see her as an inspiring figure.”

He praised her for “remaining modest and moral even after reaching the peak of sporting accomplishments,” according to ToI.

Ashram was asked in August if she planned to defend her title at the next Olympic Games, her response being, "No decisions have been made yet."

“I am first of all experiencing this moment, enjoying the result and the hard work I have put in over the last five years,” she said.

At the 2020 Tokyo Games, Ashram won the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around event, the third Israeli Olympian to become a gold medalist.

She reportedly was offered a coaching position on the Israeli national team by the Israeli Gymnastics Federation, Israel's Ynet news site reported.