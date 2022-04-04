Israeli gold medal Olympian Linoy Ashram announces retirement

'Athletes need to know when to retire, and as far as I’m concerned, I achieved my dream,' says Ashram

Israeli gold medalist Linoy Ashram, who won in rhythmic gymnastics in the Tokyo Olympics, announced on Monday that she is retiring from the sport at 22.

“Today, on this festive occasion, I am announcing my retirement from competition,” Ashram said during her Tel Aviv press conference, according to The Times of Israel.

“Athletes need to know when to retire, and as far as I’m concerned, I achieved my dream. I reached my professional peak, and I decided that this is the right time to continue on the same path, but this time from the other side of the mat.”

She will serve as a coach for Israel's gymnastics team.

Ashram described the fears and stress she experienced during her practice sessions in Tokyo.

“So many different thoughts passed through my head,” she recalled, according to ToI.

“I told myself that I had reached the moment I had waited for so long. I had finally arrived at the most important moment in my career that I had worked toward for 15 years.”

Ashram continued, “I understood that I had arrived at the final station on my journey… I felt like a whole country was beneath my wings.”

She has won close to 100 medals in various competitions, competing in international contests since 2014.