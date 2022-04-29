Israeli judoka Timna Nelson-Levy wins European gold

Nelson-Levy is the first Israeli since Yael Arad in 1993 to win the European Judo Championship

Israeli judoka Timna Nelson-Levy won gold at the European Judo Championships in Bulgaria in the under 57 kg weight category on Friday, prevailing against France's Sarah-Léonie Cysique.

Nelson-Levy, 27, secured the victory after two minutes of combat, becoming the first Israeli since Yael Arad in 1993 to win the European Judo Championship.

“Congratulations to Timna Nelson-Levy who once again proved what a winner she is and won the gold medal at the European Championships. Timna, you are a true champion! We are very proud of you. We trust you and our Israeli athletes are proud of you," said Israel's Minister of Culture and Sports Hili Trooper.

