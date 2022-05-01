Four Israelis bring home medals in European Judo Championships
Raz Hershko, Timna Nelson-Levy, Shira Rishony and Gili Sharir won medals for Israel
Israel's Raz Hershko won her first-ever medal on Sunday at the European Judo Championships in Bulgaria, bringing the Israeli team's total wins to four medals.
Hershko won the silver in the over 78-kilogram weight class, losing to France's Romane Dicko in the finals, making it Dicko's third gold medal in the competition.
Dicko scored an ippon, which automatically grants a fighter the win, a minute and a half before the fight ended.
Judokas Timna Nelson-Levy and Shira Rishony won gold and bronze medals respectively on Friday, and on Saturday, Gili Sharir won another bronze.
Nelson-Levy won gold in the under 57-kilogram weight category on Friday, prevailing against France's Sarah-Léonie Cysique.
“Congratulations to Timna Nelson-Levy, who once again proved what a winner she is and won the gold medal at the European Championships. Timna, you are a true champion! We are very proud of you. We trust you and our Israeli athletes are proud of you," said Israel's Culture and Sports Minister, Chili Tropper.
She became the second Israeli woman to receive a gold medal at the European Judo Championships after Yael Arad in 1993.
This is also Rishony's first career medal - bronze in the under 48-kilograms - and she became the first medal winner for the Israeli women at the European Championships 2022.