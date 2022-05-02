German club Borussia Dortmund to tour Israel later this month

Eight-time German champions will play friendly match against Maccabi Netanya, visit Yad Vashem

Eight-time German football champions Borussia Dortmund (BVB) will tour Israel later this month following the conclusion of the Bundesliga season, the club announced on Monday.

The visit from May 15 to 18 is going to include a friendly match against against five-time Israeli champions Maccabi Netanya on May 17 at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv-Yafo.

The delegation is also scheduled to tour Yad Vashem, Israel's official Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem.

"We have long established connections to and with Israel, so we were particularly pleased to receive an invitation to play a friendly against Maccabi Netanya," BVB CEO Hans Joachim Watzke said.

"We were welcomed with open arms during our visits to Israel in 2019 and 2020, and had many memorable encounters with people in the country. All the more reason then that I’m looking forward to bringing the team along to meet new friends and pay a visit to our many fans in Israel," Watzke continued.

"This is another step on the way to fulfilling the dreams of our fans," said Maccabi Netanya CEO Niv Goldstein.

"Thanks to the match we will be able to promote the club's ambitions regarding international relations, extensive collaborations with elite clubs and imparting extensive professional knowledge to our youth teams' coaches," he added.