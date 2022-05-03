Jewish-American basketball player fights to stay in Israel

'I’m still here fighting and believe in my right to become a citizen,' Armstrong says

Jared Armstrong, a Jewish-American basketball player, spoke to i24NEWS on his fight to obtain Israeli citizenship.

“I was always raised as a Jew,” Armstrong told i24NEWS, but after college, he became more spiritual and met with Conservative Rabbi Michael Beals in order to formalize his connection to Judaism through an official conversion.

The basketball player said that Beals “didn’t believe that I needed to convert because he accepted me as a Jew himself,” but Armstrong went through the process anyway in order to meet the criteria and regulations outlined by Israel’s ministries for citizenship.

“Since then, it's just been a hassle,” he said.

“I’m still here fighting and believe in my right to become a citizen.”

His application for Israeli citizenship was rejected by officials in the country for a second time in February.

The decision to deny citizenship to Armstrong, who is Black, was slammed by Beals as “racist,” according to The Times of Israel.

Armstrong explained that he met with an advisor for Israel’s Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked back in February to plead his case.

He added that he was later informed that he would be granted citizenship, and that the process would take between a week and a month.

“Now I’ve been in the country two months, and I’m currently here illegally waiting for my citizenship to be granted to me,” Armstrong said.