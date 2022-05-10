Israeli judoka Ori Sasson expected to announce retirement

'We wanted something good to finally happen, and this was the best ending there could’ve been'

Israeli judoka Ori Sasson, 31, the winner of two Olympic medals, is expected to announce his retirement on Thursday.

He will hold a press conference in Tel Aviv on Thursday, where he plans to announce his retirement, according to Haaretz. The chair of the Israel Judo Association, Moshe Ponte, and the men's national team coach, Oren Smadja, will join him.

During his Olympic career, Sasson won two bronze medals, one in the over 100-kilogram weight class at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and the second as part of the Israel national judo mixed team at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

“You have to understand the atmosphere we enjoyed at the Olympic Village after all those losses,” Sasson told Haaretz after Israel won the bronze in Tokyo.

“We wanted something good to finally happen, and this was the best ending there could’ve been.”

He has not competed since the 2020 Olympics.

Before the Olympics, Sasson won two silver medals in the European Games judo competition in 2015 and 2016 for the over 100-kilogram weight class. He also won a silver medal at the 2015 Masters Tournament and two other silver medals at the Grand Slam, as well as a bronze.

Sasson also won 10 medals at the Grand Prix, with five of them being gold.