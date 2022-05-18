Former NBA champions teach Jewish, Palestinian youth in Jerusalem

'We use the game of basketball to unite and educate children from divided communities here in Israel'

At a special event in Jerusalem on Sunday, former NBA champions Ray Allen and Scott Burrell taught Jewish and Palestinian girls how to play basketball.

The basketball clinic was conducted at the Jerusalem International YMCA and was organized by the Peace Players organization bringing together Jewish and Arab youth.

"We use the game of basketball to unite and educate children from divided communities here in Israel," said Karen Doubilet, executive director at Peace Players.

Doubilet told i24NEWS that they work with young women from the eastern and western sections of the city, putting them together on a competitive team.

Noa, a program participant, said that she was in the program for about six years and that she has learned about different communities and the conflict.

"They really helped me become a person with a lot of courage and I'm able to talk with other people," Noa said.

Burrell, who won an NBA championship with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls back in 1998, said that the teamwork in basketball makes it a perfect peace-building sport.

"You have to unite but the world has so much division and sports bring people together. If you are an individual on the team, it is not going to work," Burrell said.