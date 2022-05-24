Amar'e Stoudemire leaves coaching role due to Shabbat

American-Israeli joins lists of Jews in professional sports who put their Judaism above the game

Former NBA All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire left a coaching position with the Brooklyn Nets because the observant Jew doesn't work on Shabbat.

He announced on ESPN last week that he was stepping down as an assistant coach with the team after two years, with speculation as to why Stoudemire made the decision.

The 39-year-old ended any rumors with an Instagram video post explaining the conflict with Shabbat.

"I spoke with [Nets Head Coach] Steve Nash... about me not being able to grow in the coaching space because I don't work on Shabbat. Not working on Friday nights and Saturdays is difficult for anyone to grow in the coaching space," Stoudemire said.

Stoudemire completed his conversion to Orthodox Judaism August 2020, taking the Hebrew name Yahoshafat Ben Avraham.

He received Israeli citizenship in March 2019 after coming to the Jewish state to play basketball.

Stoudemire's professional basketball career included stints with the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks in the NBA and Hapoel Jerusalem and Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Israeli Basketball Premier League.

Other famous athletes to put their Judaism above their profession include Hank Greenberg and Sandy Koufax who skipped games for the High Holidays.