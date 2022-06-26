Israel’s youth soccer team qualifies for European Under-19 Champ semifinal

It is the first time in history an Israeli team advanced so far in the competition

Israel's national youth football team made history on Saturday night by reaching the semifinal of the European Under-19 Championship in Slovakia.

An Israeli team has never gone so far in the competition. Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper congratulated the young players on their success.

"You brought determination and winning spirit to the field and proved what true winners you are," Tropper said in a statement.

The team’s coach Ofir Haim told Kan on Sunday that it was an "extremely exciting" achievement. "It's unprecedented," he added.

The team finished second in their group despite losing (0–1) to England on Saturday. In the next round, the Israelis will meet France on Tuesday, who are undefeated in the tournament so far and have qualified by beating Italy 4-1.

While noting that Israel will face challenges in the upcoming match, Haim recalled that his team has drawn games with France in the past, saying that Israeli players could “make up with intellect and wisdom” for what they were lacking in speed and physical ability compared to their European rival.

The other semifinal match will see Italy play against England. By reaching the semifinal the Israelis also earned their ticket for the Under-20 World Cup, which will be held next year in Indonesia.