Israel’s youth soccer team reaches its first-ever European final

Israel won against previously undefeated France

Israel’s under-19 soccer team made history on Tuesday by beating France and reaching its first-ever final in the UEFA European Championship in Slovakia.

Israeli players competed in the semifinals with the undefeated leader of the contest and won by a score of 2-1, The Times of Israel reported.

France was considered a tough rival even by Israeli team’s coach Ofir Haim who prior to the match said that his players would have to “make up with intellect and wisdom” for the speed and physical ability to stand a chance against the European team.

Earlier on Sunday the team qualified for the semifinal of the UEFA under-19 championships, the furthest an Israeli squad had ever advanced in the contest. By achieving this stage the Israelis also earned their ticket for the Under-20 World Cup, which will be held next year in Indonesia.

Last week, a 16-year-old Israeli gymnast Daria Atamanov won the gold medal at the European rhythmic gymnastics championship. It was the second time in Israeli history that a gymnast obtained a European title.