UK Premier League club signs Israeli soccer player for over $8m - report

Israeli midfielder Manor Solomon played for Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk

Fulham FC, a Premier League soccer team based in London, reached a deal with Israeli midfielder Manor Solomon, who will reportedly join the club on a loan for 12 months.

The 22-year-old player is expected in England’s capital on Tuesday to sign the contract worth $8.4 million, according to The Athletic.

Solomon scored 22 goals in 103 appearances for Shakhtar Donetsk, which he joined in 2019. His contract with the Ukrainian club expires at the end of 2023.

The talks with Fulham were impacted by temporary changings announced by FIFA following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The new ruling allows foreign players based in Ukraine or Russia to suspend their contracts before June 30, 2023.

Shakhtar had to reach an agreement with Solomon before June 30, otherwise, he had a right to leave for free. The loan deal with Fulham will take the Israeli player into the final six months of his contract.

Born in Kfar Saba, Solomon also plays for the Israel national team. He holds a Portuguese passport, which allows him to move to certain European leagues, and was said to consider an offer from the French Ligue 1 side Nice, but made his choice in favor of the Londoners.

Earlier in June, Israel’s under-19 soccer team made history by beating France and reaching its first-ever final in the UEFA European Championship in Slovakia. Israeli players also earned their ticket to the Under-20 World Cup, which will be held next year in Indonesia.