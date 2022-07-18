Israeli app to help young athletes gain recognition

LEAP application allows sportmen to bring real-life skills into the digital world

Israeli LEAP application partnered with Maccabi World Union to launch a platform for young athletes from under-priviledged backgrounds and isolated communities, the company’s CEO told i24NEWS on Monday.

Omri Lachman, CEO and co-founder of LEAP, said that the application combines a sports discovery and endorsement gaming platform aimed at bypassing some of the obstacles that young sportsmen encounter.

“LEAP is combining content creation with short videos that allow talents in sports that are making their very first steps to actually start participating in challenges, battling against each other like in a borderless arena but it is maintaining physical to digital type of experience so in other words if you are not engaged in sports you cannot play LEAP,” Lachman explained.

Players of any sport can join the application that allows young athletes from all over the world to post videos of them demonstrating skills of the sport fields they practice.

Deputy CEO of Maccabi World Union Amir Gissin said that the application offered his organization, which currently has 450,000 members in over 60 countries, a chance to let the world know about talented sportmen from the Jewish communities.

“We start with Maccabi members, Jewish players who have the opportunity to use this very special hybrid application to bring real-life skills into the digital world,” Gissin said, pointing out that even though the pilot program would be focused on Jewish athletes, there are plans to expand it across the world and “bring in everybody.”

Earlier in June, Israel’s under-19 soccer team made history by reaching its first-ever final in the UEFA European Championship. This achievement also earned Israeli athletes their ticket for the Under-20 World Cup, which will be held next year in Indonesia.