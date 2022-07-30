Soccer stars Messi, Neymar in Israel for French Super Cup

PSG will play against NC Nantes in the French Super Cup on Sunday

Soccer superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar arrived in Israel on Friday with their team Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for the upcoming French Super Cup against French team NC Nantes on Sunday.

They will play in the Bloomfield Stadium in the coastal city of Tel Aviv.

The French Super Cup was also held at the same venue last year, marking Israel’s second time hosting the event. There will reportedly be 30,000 fans attending the game, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Messi and Neymar previously played together in FC Barcelona from 2013 to 20187 before Neymar moved to PSG, and Messi followed suit in 2021.

The last time Messi visited Israel was when he represented Argentina's national team in a friendly match against Uruguay in 2019, also at Bloomfield Stadium. He was also in the Jewish state in 2013 with his former team FC Barcelona.

Other stars of the Parisian team that arrived included former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos. One of the team’s best players, Kylian Mbappe, did not come due to a suspension.

The match is part of an initiative by Israeli-Canadian businessman and philanthropist Sylvan Adams, as well as the Comtec Group, to bring major sporting events to Israel.

Other teams set to come from abroad are England’s Tottenham Hotspur and Italian club AS Roma, who will faceoff at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in the northern Israeli city of Haifa as part of the I-Tech Cup, the Jewish News Syndicate reported.