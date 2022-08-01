PSG defeats Nantes 4-0 in French champions match at Tel Aviv's Bloomfield

Lionel Messi makes first successful attempt at goal, Neymar scores two

Paris Saint-Germain defeated FC Nantes 4-0 in the French Trophée des Champions Sunday night, played in Tel Aviv’s Bloomfield stadium.

Soccer fans flooded the stadium, with Brazil and Argentina national jerseys seen in the stadiums in support of stars Neymar and Lionel Messi’s national teams, respectively.

Messi put up the first point, and Neymar scored another goal on a free kick in the first half. In the second half, Sergio Ramos scored the third goal. Neymar came back with another goal after a penalty at the end of the game.

An estimated 30,000 people attended the game, watching the impressive performance by some of the sport’s top athletes.

Kylian Mbappe, another of Paris Saint-Germain’s star players, did not play due to a suspension.

The match is the equivalent of a super cup, pitting the champions of two major leagues. FC Nantes won the Coupe de France, while Paris Saint-Germain won the Ligue 1.

Since 2009, all but one of the championships have been held outside of France.

Bringing the competition to Israel has been the result of efforts by Israeli-Canadian billionaire and philanthropist Sylvan Adams. Both the 2021 and 2022 games were held in Bloomfield.

Paris Saint-Germain lost last year 1-0 to Lille.