PSG soccer players criticized for visiting Al-Aqsa Mosque

Three Muslim players from the French soccer team Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been criticized for visiting the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem during their weekend visit to Israel.

PSG players Idrissa Gana Gueye, Presnel Kimpembe and Abdou Diallo visited the Muslim holy site before leaving Israel.

This came shortly after beating Nantes, 4-0, to win the French Super Cup at the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv on Sunday. The match marked the second year the Jewish state has hosted the French tournament.

The players posted photos of them at Al-Aqsa on social media, with Gueye captioning his Twitter post with the phrase "God is in charge."

Al-Aqsa is the third holiest site in Islam, sitting atop the Temple Mount, the holiest place for Jewish people.

While many comments supported the players and their visit to the site, others were more vocal, saying that by visiting it, they were "normalizing Israel's occupation of the Palestinian people."

"Did you know that Palestinians can't move freely in Jerusalem? You should be ashamed!" said one, according to a Channel 12 report.

“You’ve normalized and whitewashed the Zionists’ crimes, and now you speak of God?” another comment read.

Jewish Israeli fans were also unhappy with the visit, calling on the players to "go to a synagogue instead,” according to The Times of Israel.