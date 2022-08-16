Israeli swimmer Gorbenko defends 200m medley title at European Championship

Anastasia Gorbenko was the first female Israeli athlete to reach Olympic swimming final

Israeli swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko on Tuesday defended her title in the 200-meter individual medley stopping the clock at 2 minutes and 10.92 seconds at the 2022 European Aquatics Championships in Rome.

"I'm happy that I could close this extremely long season with a result like this," the 19-year-old swimmer said.

The Israeli athlete won the title for the second year in a row, repeating her victory last year in Hungary. She beat Marit Steenbergen of the Netherlands and Sara Franceschi of Italy after leading from the first 50 meters.

Gorbenko’s triumph marks the third medal for Israeli female swimmers at European Aquatics. The first one to bring the title to Israeli team was Amit Ivry, who won bronze in the 100-meter butterfly finals in 2012.

Last year, Gorbenko won her second gold medal at the World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi, setting a new Israeli record by finishing the 100-meter individual medley in 57.80 seconds. She also bagged the gold medal in the women's 50-meter breaststroke at the same tournament.

In 2020, she became the first female Israeli athlete to reach the Olympic swimming final. As part of Israel’s delegation to Tokyo 2020, Gorbenko set a new national record in the 100-meter backstroke.